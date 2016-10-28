As many as 6,643 ducks affected by avian influenza were culled by special teams deputed by the government in Alappuzha district on Thursday.

Over 1,000 ducks were burned on Wednesday to contain the incidence of bird flu in the district. The authorities maintained that the H5N8 virus, which caused the present spell of the disease, did not get transmitted to human beings.

Nodal officer for the culling operations Gopakumar said the destroyed birds included the dead ones as well as those affected by the virus.

The rapid service teams culled 296 birds at Cheruthana panchayat; 1,750 at Kainady in Neelamperoor panchayat; 3,076 at Muttar panchayat; and 1,521 at Thakazhy.

Though farmers in several parts of the district were coming up with suspected cases of infection in ducks, they had not been confirmed. Asked about the reported incident of two workers involved in culling operations developing symptoms of fever, he said there was nothing to worry about and they were being provided treatment.

Special teams

Twenty special teams comprising officials of the Animal Husbandry Department, Revenue, Police, and local body representatives had been constituted to deal with the situation in the district. Six teams were undertaking field operations and 14 more teams had been formed as a contingency measure.

More teams would be deployed if necessary. The culling operations would continue on Friday.