6 children drown as boatcapsizes near Ponnani

Six children drowned when a country boat capsized in the Naranipuzha at Nannamukku, near Changaramkulam, in the district on Tuesday evening. Two others were rescued by the local people.

Five of the dead were from a family at Nannamukku.

The tragedy struck the village around 5.30 p.m. when the wooden boat capsized in the deepest area of the Naranipuzha, which overlapped the vast Kol wetlands of Ponnani.

Among the victims were four girls. The drowned children were fished out by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel with the help of the local people, and were brought to a private hospital at Changaramkulam, where they were declared dead.

The police identified the victims as Vaishna, 17; Prasanna, 12; Jenisha, 10; Pooja, 14; Adhinath, 14; and Adidev, 8. They were accompanied by Vaishna’s father Velayudhan, 55, and their neighbour Fatima.

Velayudhan and Fatima were rescued and rushed to a hospital at Changaramkulam. Velayudhan was later shifted to a hospital at Thrissur. His condition was said to be serious.

Local people said the area where the accident occurred was near a bund in the Naranipuzha. They said the children went on an outing in the country boat to see the flow of water from the bund, which had broken a few days ago. They said that the area was muddy as well.

People who took part in the rescue operation said the accident site was largely avoided by the local people because of safety concerns. They suspected that the children’s boat might have been caught in the current unleashed by the broken bund.

Although the bodies were fished out before sunset, there were difficulties in taking them to the hospital quickly as the way to the accident site was too narrow. People started pouring in with their vehicles as news spread about the tragedy.

Local people helped the victims to be taken to hospitals by controlling the traffic and removing vehicles off the road.

The bodies will be shifted to the Government Hospital, Ponnani, for post-mortem. The State Human Rights Commission has sought a report from District Collector Amit Meena about the accident.