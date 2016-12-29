50 days on, note ban still pinches

more-in

Even as the deadline set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for post-demonetisation woes to end passes on Wednesday, the reform has evoked mixed response at the grassroots level.

While discussions on the Central move usually revolve around the fall in the State’s income by ₹4,033 crore and its impact on the production and service sectors, the plight of a large section which directly bears the brunt of the reform goes unnoticed.

Plight of migrant workers

About 60 per cent of the 25 lakh migrant workers have been rendered unemployed and have returned to their home States.

Small and medium traders who sold them mobile recharge coupons and other wares and native daily wage workers have all found themselves at the receiving end in the aftermath of the drive.

Immediate victims

“While the upper strata of society is debating the financial and economic outcome of the strategic strike and what it holds for the future for the nation, the immediate victims are strewn elsewhere and are not equipped to leapfrog into the electronic age and ease themselves into the so-called comfort of a cashless economy. They are being forced to silently bear the burden the new reform has brought in its trail,” says Manian, a daily wage labourer.

Households that used to engage him regularly for various tasks have not called out to him for work during the past one month.

Tea and snack vendors at prime points in the city tell a different story. They have not really felt the pinch so far. A couple running a makeshift eatery for the past five decades reason that none would be reluctant to spend ₹10 for a coffee and ₹.7 for a snack. They have neither felt the impact of the reform nor have their business been affected either.

Migrant labourers constituted the clientele of M.Boss who sells ready-made dresses at the Putharikandam Maidan. Following the currency crunch and dip in jobs in the construction and other sectors, almost all workers have returned to their home States and Mr. Boss’s business has fallen by as much as 70 per cent.

Switching to a cashless of economy does not seem to be a viable option for such people.