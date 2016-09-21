Five more dialysis machines for hospital

Five more dialysis machines have been installed at the District Government Hospital here, increasing the total number of machines to 17.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Tuesday, district panchayat president K.V. Sumesh said the new machines were installed at a cost of Rs.45 lakh. The fund was sanctioned under the MP’s local area development fund of P.K. Sreemathy, MP. As many as 125 patients could undergo dialysis at the centre now, he said. The operation of the five new machines would be inaugurated by the MP at 2.30 a.m. on September 26.