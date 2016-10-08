The mangled remains of the van that collided with a private bus at Puzhpagiri, near Thankamani, in Idukki on Friday.

Five persons were killed and six suffered injuries, two seriously, when a van they were travelling in collided with a private bus at Puzhpagiri, near Thankamani, in Idukki on Friday evening. The bus was trying to overtake an auto when it hit the van.

The victims were identified as Kanjirappally Ring Road residents Kochuparambil Shaju, 45, his son Evan, 1, Achamma, 70, Jainamma, 34, and driver Siju, 26.

The injured were admitted to a private hospital at Kattappana. Local people broke open the doors and rushed the injured to hospitals.

The police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot and led the rescue operations.

While three persons were killed on the spot, two died en route to the hospital. The bodies were kept at a private hospital at Kattappana and later moved to the Taluk Hospital, Kanjirappally, for autopsy. The Kattappana police said four of the six injured were children. Those in the van were returning after visiting a relative’s house at Murickassery.

The van was completely damaged in the impact of the collision. Shaju was running a ration shop near the bus stand at Kanjirappally.

Those injured are Shaju’s wife Rincy, their children Christo, Kelvin, and Kevin, Jainamma’s daughter Sera, and Biju Mathew.