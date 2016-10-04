A four-year-old girl, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was found drowned in the Chandragiri river at Chemmanad, near here, after hours of frantic search for the missing girl.

The body of Thamanna, daughter of Jabiulla Ansari Maulana, a carpenter by profession, was found stuck in a water plant around 7 p.m. at the end of six-hour-long gruelling search after the girl went missing from her house around noon on Sunday, a senior police officer here said. The girl was suspected to have drowned while playing adjacent to the river close to her residence, the officer said.