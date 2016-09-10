The Excise Department has filed 440 cases of violation of Abkari rules within a period of 40 days in the district.

Cases were registered against 452 persons, as was told by officials at a review meeting of the department held here recently.

1,500 raids

The department conducted over 1,500 raids during the period of review at various places in search of illegally traded liquor, tobacco, and other products.

Over 600 cases were registered in connection with illegal possession of tobacco products.

Over 350 litres of foreign liquor, 22.5 litres of arrack, 398 litres of toddy, and 3.1 kg of ganja were among the products seized during the raids.

Over 4,000 vehicles were searched and 11 of them were seized for transporting illicit liquor.

Complaint boxes

The department has set up complaint boxes at 110 schools to get information from students on illegal activities such as distribution of narcotic substances there. Enforcement activities have been intensified to crack down on perpetrators of crime during Onam season. A 24-hour control room has been opened for the purpose.