3,539 road accident deaths in 10 months

more-in

With 3,539 people losing their lives in road accidents in the State in the first 10 months of the year, the efficacy of measures to reduce accidents and fatalities have come under the scanner.

Bleak scene

Going by the current figures, road safety experts say that fatalities and accidents in the road network in 2016 will surpass the figures of 2015.

Road accidents touched an all-time high in the past six years. The year 2015 alone saw 39,029 accidents; as many as 4,130 people lost their lives in 2015.

As per the road accident statistics compiled by the State Crime Records Bureau, 3,539 were killed, 25,281 grievously injured, and 11,718 injured in 33,088 road accidents in the State during the January-October period. The number of accidents in the State during the period was 32,671.

Rash driving

An analysis of the 33,088 road accidents has shown that rash driving accounted for 32,055 accidents, drunk driving 182, and other reasons 851.

Road safety experts, however, say the drunk driving figures may be higher than those reported.

Road accidents were fewer at night — 23,996 accidents during daytime and 9,092 after sunset.

An analysis of the vehicles involved revealed that 19,648 were motorcyclists, 9,270 motorcars, 4,117 autorickshaws, 2,559 private stage carriers, 2,300 lorries, and 940 Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses. As many as 368 mini-buses and 670 jeeps were involved in the accidents.

The figures are alarming. The fact that 32,055 accidents were due to rash driving points to the rampant violation of road safety rules, says Director of National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (Natpac) B.G. Sreedevi.

Rule violation

Flouting rules seems to be a trend among all class of motorists and use of headgear can bring down fatalities and injuries, she says.