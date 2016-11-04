National » Kerala

Palakkad, November 4, 2016
November 4, 2016

302 tribal students in Attappady anaemic

No mechanism to ensure nutritious food to school-going tribal children

Despite pumping in over Rs.500 crore in the past six years to fight poverty and malnutrition among the tribespeople of Attappady, official figures confirm that 302 tribal students of 37 schools in the region are anaemic and require immediate attention.

Among the 12,000 students of different schools in Attappady, 9,000 have already been subjected to blood tests as part of a massive intervention by the Health Department. The tests confirmed acute anaemia among 302 tribal children. Tests will be conducted on the remaining children in another two weeks.

28 hospitalised

According to Health Department sources, haemoglobin count of the 302 remained far below the required level. Twenty-eight among them were admitted to Government Tribal Super-specialty Hospital at Kottathara for treatment and monitoring two days ago. Blood transfusion was done on four children whose condition was extremely serious. It was following reports of resurfacing of malnutrition among tribespeople in Attapapdy that the Health Department initiated blood tests among children in association with the Education Department and Santhi Medical Information centre. Ten specialist doctors would soon reach Attappady to carry out check-ups and recommend follow-up action.

It was two months ago that 12-year-old R. Manikandan of Swarnapirivu tribal colony at Sholayur died of anaemia. Though pregnant women and children below the age of six are getting nutritious meal every day under the community kitchen programme, there has been no effective mechanisms to address anaemia among school-going children.

Manikandan, a Class 8 student of Government Tribal Higher Secondary School at Sholayur, died due to lack of timely diagnosis and treatment.

Infant mortality reduces

“Infant mortality has reduced considerably in the recent years because of targeted interventions. However, the prevailing frightening situation demands quick intervention on school-going children. They should be provided with nutritious meals and better medical facilities,” said tribal activist K.A. Ramu.

  • Blood tests being conducted on students in Attappady

  • Class 8 student died of anaemia two months ago

