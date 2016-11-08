44 rapid response teams to carry out culling, burning of birds

A meeting called by District Collector C.A. Latha to review the avian flu situation in the district has decided to cull 30,000 more birds in view of the escalation of the H5N8 outbreak in the district.

The decision had been made on the basis of avian flu cases being reported from Aymanam, Vechoor, Payippad, Thalayazham, and Neendoor grama panchayats, said Ms. Latha.

District Animal Husbandry Officer J. Hariharan told The Hindu that 44 rapid response teams had been geared up for the culling operations, which would commence on Tuesday morning. “We will have to make certain changes in the number of birds being culled based on the evolving situation,” he said.

All birds in 1-km radius

So far, 21,000 birds have been culled in the district since the culling operations began on November 1.

All birds kept within the 1-km radius of the areas from where avian flu cases have been reported will be culled and burnt to ashes as part of the operation.

The district authorities would allot five to 10 tonnes of firewood, one barrel of kerosene, 50 kg of sugar, 500 kg of coconut husk, and 150 kg of bleaching power for culling 5,000 ducks.

“Necessary orders have been issued to release the material,” the District Collector said.

Holiday for four schools

Meanwhile, the district authorities have declared holiday for Kareemadom UP School, Achinakom; St George UP School, Vechoor; SKVL LP School, Neendoor; and Government LP School, Poovam; from Tuesday to Saturday as the rapid response teams would be camping there.

District authorities have banned the transport of ducks, chicken, and other domesticated birds and their eggs and excreta from the affected panchayats of Aymanam, Vechoor, Thalayazham, Neendoor, Payippad and Kumarakom in the district.