3 options for third and fourth lines

Three options are being looked into while exploring the feasibility of the third and fourth lines on the 574-km rail corridor from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to operate more trains in the State.

New lines parallel to the existing ones, elevated line on stretches where the gradient is steep and curvature is high with two-tier railway stations, and the alignment proposed for the high-speed rail corridor worked out by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) away from the existing rail corridor are the three options.

The proposal has been mooted by the government through Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), the joint venture between the State and Railways for executing viable projects on 51:49 cost-sharing basis.

Although the consultancy tasked to explore the feasibility has to take a call, the odds are in favour of the first option.

Official sources told The Hindu that it was being preferred due to less land acquisition, use of existing stations, and convenience to commuters. But, the issue of steep gradients and sharp curves needed to be addressed.

“Modernising the existing lines and laying the third and fourth lines parallel to it is the best option taking into account all aspects, including that of commuters. This will fulfil Railways’ demand for operating suburban trains through dedicated lines. With this, speed of long-distance trains can be enhanced and stopped at select stations,” says P. Krishna Kumar, Member, Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC).

If a new alignment is to be finalised, Mr. Krishna Kumar, who is also the general secretary of the Thrissur Railway Passengers Association, says it should be linked from Shoranur to the Shoranur-Palakkad-Coimbatore corridor and from Kasargod to the Kasaragod-Mangalaru corridor.

This will ensure free movement of long-distance trains and suburban trains.

Meanwhile, concerns have been expressed over the delay on the part of Rail India Technical & Economic Services Ltd. (RITES), the PSU under Railways, to commence feasibility study of the lines.

Although the the KRDCL board, which met in October, decided to rope in RITES for the study, sources said the RITES had not responded to the request till date.