Students of Kasaragod school reap a rich harvest of Athira paddy variety

National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers attached to Swamiji’s Higher Secondary School at Edaneer near here reaped a rich paddy harvest this season too, for the fourth consecutive year.

This time, the students grew the high-yielding Athira paddy variety reaping around 250 kg at the harvest festival held on Wednesday. The harvest festival was inaugurated by Chengala grama panchayat president Ms. Shahina Salim, who joined the 100-odd NSS volunteers during the harvest, I.K. Vasudevan, the school’s NSS coordinator said.

The students, after their classroom hours, took part in the various facets of paddy cultivation three months ago on a one-and-a-half acre fallow land handed over by the Sreelakshmi Kudumbasree members. The aim was to promote organic farming and make the students aware of its merits, he said.

The school is now planning to utilise the paddy for the seven-day NSS camp in December and would distribute the rest to the Kudumbasree unit, he added.