Three persons were killed and four injured after a car rammed a bus stop near Amala Medical College Hospital here at 6.30 a.m. on Saturday.

The dead were identified as Nelliparambil Gangadharan, 67, of Cheeramkuzhy; Michael Chacko, 18, daughter of Chittilappilly Chacko of Parappoor; and Manjingayil Hamsa, 58, of Njamanghad.

The Tamil Nadu registered car was bound for Ernakulam from Kannur.

Driver of the vehicle Althaf of Erattupetta told the police that he lost control of the car when he tried to avoid hitting a motorbike, which crossed the road suddenly. There were four persons in the car.

Around 10 people were present at the bus stop at the time of the accident. While some of them managed to escape, the others could not.

The bus stop collapsed in the impact of the accident.

Aneesh, 28, of Palakkad; Aziz, 25, of West Bengal; Merlin Chacko, mother of the deceased Michael; and Johan, 6, Michael’s younger brother; have been admitted to Amala Medical College Hospital with injuries. The condition of Merlin is critical.

The police have taken a case of culpable homicide against the driver of the car.

Michael, her mother, and younger brother, who stays in Bengaluru with her father, had come to her father’s house at Parappoor, near Thrissur, for Dussehra holidays.