Three persons, including a temporary employee of the general hospital here, were arrested on Friday for alleged sexual harassment of a Dalit girl who had come to the hospital for treatment recently.

The trio, Kishor, 29, working as a temporary staff at the hospital, his friends Manjunath, 34, and Anil Kumar, 32, were arrested by a team led by Kasaragod Circle Inspector C.A. Abdul Raheem after a case in this connection was registered on Thursday.

The alleged assault on the girl, a resident of Poodamkallu locality falling under the Rajapuram police station limits, was committed on August 23. The reportedly became close to Kishor whom she met at the hospital, Mr. Raheem said.

The girl who had come to the hospital alone is said to have sought Kishor’s help. Kishor took her to a lodge here along with his other two friends and they allegedly raped her.

The youths after committing the crime abandoned the girl near the railway station premises here in the early hours of Wednesday, he said.

The police have registered cases against the trio under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and would be produced before a court here on Saturday, a senior police officer said.