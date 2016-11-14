The final national Lok Adalat held in Palakkad on Saturday turned a proven success with 2,500 pending cases were settled in a single day. The compensation awarded on the occasion was a whopping Rs 5,29,25,156. A total of 6,185 cases came up for consideration.

Justice for all was the idea behind conducting Lok Adalats, said Palakkad principal district judge K.P. Indira, who presided over the initiative. “No one should suffer due to lack of legal assistance and government is determined to provide free legal assistance to every eligible citizen,” she said. “Every one may not be aware of the laws and Acts but if the problem is presented even on a small piece of paper, we can find a solution,” she said.

District judges C. Soundares, E.C. Harigovindan, M.B. Snehalatha, K.V. Jayakumar, P.S. Ananthakrishnan and S. Suresh Kumar, District Judicial Magistrate Anil K. Bhaskar, legal services authority secretary Rajiv Jayaraj, sub judges V.S. Vidhyadharan and S. Sajikumar, magistrates Shuhaiband Sindhu Thankam, munsifs Rajesh K. and M.P. Shaijal led the adalat.