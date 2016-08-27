Destination Manager to tap tourism potential of beach resort

Kovalam, which fetched Kerala a name in the world tourism map, will soon get round-the-clock security cover and a Destination Manager as part of the facelift worked out by Kerala Tourism.

Silhouetted against palm groves, the resort, including the Eve’s, Light House and Ashoka beach, will be blanketed 24x7 by a security system that incorporates closed circuit television (CCTV) surveillance.

Fencing would be put up around popular viewpoints such as Edakkal rocks housed in between Light House and Eve’s beach to ensure safety of tourists.

The overall security of the sprawling resort, looked after by a number of government bodies, will now be entrusted to Destination Manager. The designated authority will handle matters of day-to-day operational security.

Unveiling the short-term road map for the facelift to stake-holders at a meeting at the resort on Thursday, Director of Tourism U.V. Jose said Kovalam was set to become safer and more secure than ever before ahead of the peak season.

The meeting, attended by local legislator M. Vincent and 40 representatives of the industry, discussed infrastructural concerns such as supply of drinking water, waste management, parking facilities and public safety measures.

The meeting was convened to both assure the stake-holders of resolute support at all levels to help preserve the famed destination and to ensure that all corrective measures would be completed before the first week of November.

Shared commitment such as an undertaking between the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) and the Kovalam Protection Council to help guarantee proper lighting and the maintenance of street lights throughout the resort were steps in the right direction, he said.

The KHRA and the Kovalam Protection Council are also working together to check further dumping of waste at the beach resort.

Alleviating the drinking water shortage faced by the locals is also high on the agenda with the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) gearing up to pump water from its Vellayani treatment plant.