Exhibition as part of road-safety drive drawing crowds

Subhayatra, a photo exhibition being organised by the Police Department as part of a three-day awareness programme on road safety at the municipal bus stand here, is drawing huge crowds.

Close to 2,000 photographs taken by photographer K.P. Haridas on road accidents, with detailed captions on how to avoid such accidents, are on display at the exhibition.

District Police Chief K. Karthik inaugurated the programme. Regional Transport Officer B. Muralikrishnan delivered the keynote address.

Expo on wheels

Many a road accident could be avoided, if drivers obeyed simple traffic rules, Mr. Haridas said, adding that he had already organised 114 such exhibitions in the district to sensitise the public to road safety. Mr. Haridas is now preparing to organise a photo exhibition on wheels with the support of the Motor Vehicle Department and Y's Men International in the district in December to sensitise rural people to road safety. The programme will conclude on Friday.