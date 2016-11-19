The annual national-level dog show organised by the Kollam Kennel Club will be held at the Bishop Jerome Institute grounds here from 9 a.m. on Sunday. Club president Manoj K. Kumar and secretary B. Aravind told reporters here on Friday that breeders from all southern States would be participating.

Dr. Aravind said that about 200 top pedigree dogs from 34 breeds were expected. Belgian Malinois, Shetland sheepdog, and American Akiita breeds would be participating here for the first time. Native pure breeds like caravan hound, chippipara, and Rajapalayam would also be there. The show will be inaugurated by Mayor V. Rajendrababu. Kennel Club of India recognised judges D. Krishna Moorthy and Javinder Singh Pawar will be the judges. The competitions will be held in 10 groups.

There will also be a dog-handling competition in the junior and senior categories. Through a lucky dip for visitors, two winners will be given a pug and a Rottweiler pup as prizes.