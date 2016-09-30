Students of Sree Narayana College blocking the National Highway at Thayi Chova in Kannur on Thursday in protest against the death of a college student in a road accident.— Photo: S. K. Mohan

A college student and a madrasa student were killed in two separate road accidents here on Thursday.

P. Athira (20), final year degree student at the Sree Narayana College at Thottada here, suffered fatal injuries when the two-wheeler she was pillion riding with her father P. Hareesh was knocked down by a private bus near Thazhe Chovva here at 9.30 a.m. in the morning.

The police said that she died on the spot when she was run over by the bus.

Irate local residents and students blocked the National Highway at Thazhe Chovva for nearly one-and-a-half hours following the accident.

The protestors also damaged the bus involved in the accident. The protesters called off the protest after District Police Chief Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin reached the spot and assured them that action would be taken against culprits. Hareesh, who suffered minor injuries, has been admitted to a hospital here.

Eight-year old Fathimathul Hanna was killed in a road accident when she was returning home after her madrassa classes at Kurumathoor near Taliparamba. The deceased was the daughter of P. Ashraf. According to reports, the tyre of a pickup van fell off the vehicle and hit her.

Though she was immediately rushed to the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.