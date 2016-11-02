Two Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker K. Mohanan at Valankichal, near Koothuparamba, here on October 10.

The arrested have been identified as Sayooj, 23, and Rahul, 22, hailing from Pathiriyad. They were held from Venduttayi on Tuesday morning.

They were suspected to be directly involved in the murder, the police said. The police also recovered a few crude bombs and swords used for the murder.

The police said that around 120 people were examined and verified in connection with the case. The investigating team had also conducted raids in various places including Bengaluru, Kasaragod and Mahe.

In a retaliatory attack by alleged CPI(M) workers, RSS worker Remith had been killed at Pinarayi on October 11.