: Inspector General of Police S. Sreejith has issued termination of service notice to Additional Sub-Inspector of the Cumbom Mettu police station H. Sureshkumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector K. Sadanandan who had been under suspension on the charge of accepting a bribe of Rs.21 lakh after threatening to charge a businessman at Kattappana in a sexual harassment case in March last.

The notice has been issued through Kattappana Circle Inspector V.S. Sunilkumar. The accused have been asked to give an explanation within 15 days. The termination of service notice has been issued on the basis of an internal inquiry conducted after the then Inspector General of Police Mahipal Yadav ordered their suspension. A Vigilance inquiry has also been conducted.

The case pertains to a complaint filed by a woman alleging that the son of a hill produce merchant had sexually harassed her. After receiving a written complaint, Sadanandan demanded Rs.50 lakh from the youth to ‘make a settlement’ involving Sureshkumar, who was in charge of the police station.

The youth’s father later contacted a Kerala Congress local leader to bring down the settlement amount to Rs.25 lakh. An inquiry by the Special Branch found that the duo accepted the bribe of Rs.15 lakh vide two cheques and Rs.6 lakh in cash. The inquiry found that the woman was given Rs.1 lakh and the remaining Rs.20 lakh was shared among the three.

The issue came to light when the two police officers again contacted the businessmen and sought more money to pay a senior police officer to close the case.