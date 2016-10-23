Two Dalit youths on Saturday alleged that they were subjected to third-degree methods at the Anchalumoodu police station for four days after being taken into custody.

The youths, identified as Shibu and Rajeev, have been admitted to the district hospital here.

They were taken into custody in connection with a series of robberies in areas under the jurisdiction of the police station.

The youths were released on Saturday. Their relatives claimed that the youths were in poor health.

Tension gripped the Anchalumoodu town after the youths were hospitalised.

DCC president Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, demanded firm action against the policemen responsible for the incident.

Mr. Suresh held a dharna for sometime outside the police station demanding action against the policemen.

The police, when contacted, said the youths were allegedly involved in many theft cases.

The police failed to give a clear answer as to when the two were taken into custody.

