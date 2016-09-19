Toilets built in Muthukulam and Bharanikkavu panchayats

Muthukulam and Bharanikkavu Block panchayats have been declared open defecation-free (ODF).

Toilets have been built in all the houses of the two block panchayats as part of the Swacch Bharat Mission, executed in association with local self government bodies.

The declaration for the Muthukulam block panchayat was done by Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran at a function held at Pathiyoor grama panchayat hall on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said a project to provide houses to all homeless in the State was under the consideration of the government.

He said the Panchayat Raj rules envisaged resignation of the presidents and members who failed to execute their duties.

He also urged the local body members to give importance to agriculture related projects as Onattukara area, which the people of the two block panchayats belong to, have a farm-oriented life.

U. Pratibha Hari, MLA, presided over the meeting. District panchayat president G.Venugopal felicitated panchayat presidents and officials who achieved the ODF feat.