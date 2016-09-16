Bus carrying 47 pilgrims skids on road

As many as 18 Sabarimala pilgrims from Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu were injured, three of them seriously, when a bus carrying them skidded on the road and tilted sideways while negotiating a curve at Laha on the Mannarakulanji-Pampa road on Thursday.

The seriously injured persons have been identified as Rajesh Kannan, 40; Ramesh Babu, 67; and Venkitesh, 63. All the three have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Kottayam while the other injured pilgrims have been admitted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

According to the police, the pilgrims who reached the Chengannur railway station hired the vehicle from there for their journey to Pampa.

Those who have been admitted to the General Hospital are Sankaran, 34; Lakshmi Devi, 69; Suresh Kannan, 48; Anil Gupta, 59; Mukesh, 39; Suresh, 56; Balaji, 45; Naresh, 17; Balaji, 40; Murali Kannan, 42; Ramesh, 43; Lalitha, 60; Sachin, 11; Vasanthakumari, 60, and Mukund, 12.

A total of 47 persons were travelling in the bus. Vehicular traffic on the road was disrupted for about two and a half hours till the bus was lifted using a crane and shifted to the wayside by 2 p.m. The police have registered a case