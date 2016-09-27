17 months on, Sabarimala cargo ropeway in limbo

An artist’s perception of the proposed cargo ropeway between Pampa and Sabarimala Sannidhanam.

: The much-publicised cargo ropeway project at Sabarimala remains in limbo. The joint venture consortium that undertook the project 17 months ago has not yet begun preparations to start the work.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) signed the agreement with a joint venture consortium of the Kolkata-based Damodar Ropeways and Infra Ltd. and the Ahmedabad-based Eighteenth Step Projects Pvt. Ltd., for the execution of the proposed ropeway project linking the foothills of the Pampa with the Sabarimala Sannidhanam in May, 2015.

According to HPC sources, the ropeway project to be executed on build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis was estimated to cost Rs.25 crore. However, the project report prepared by the Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) put its total cost at Rs.12.03 crore.

As per the agreement, the joint venture consortium would design, finance, construct, operate and maintain the material ropeway and facilities in the specified location on a fixed revenue-sharing basis.

The Concession Agreement was signed between the Devaswom Commissioner, who is also Member-Secretary of the High Power Committee (HPC) on Sabarimala, and the joint venture consortium in May 2, 2015. As per the RITES report, the gestation period of the ropeway project was 36 months.

Interestingly, the company is yet to conduct the environment impact assessment for obtaining the mandatory environment clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change for launching the work in the reserve forests.

TDB member Ajay Tharayil told The Hindu that HPC should cancel the agreement, if the contractor failed to start the work in the next six months, and explore the possibility of a more feasible goods transportation project at Sabarimala.

‘Clearance not easy’

Mr. Tharayil said it was not that easy to obtain environment clearance from the MoEF&CC for constructing the proposed ropeway at Sabarimala located in the Periyar Tiger Reserve.