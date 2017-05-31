15 new serials on ViCTERS channel

more-in

Come June 1 and the IT@School ViCTERS channel will start broadcasting 15 new serials on curricular and co-curricular themes.

The telecast of these serials will be inaugurated by Education Minister C. Ravindranath at the State-level Pravesanotsavam.

‘Paadavum Kadannu’ visualises concepts in science. ‘The Scientist’ tells the story of the lives of world-famous scientists. ‘Parayamoru Sasthra Katha’ is all about science novels of international repute.

Telling the tales of people who overcame foreign invasions is the serial ‘Samaravum Charithravum.’ As the name suggests, ‘Looking at the Media’ is all about media studies. ‘Nobel Orators’ pans the list of contributions of Nobel laureates.

The serial ‘Yanthra Maanasam’ seeks to introduce the world of hardware to the students. ‘Susthir Bhavathu’ is all about yoga and ‘Sakalakala Padanam,’ an overview of the evolution of various art forms.

Online too

‘Magic Lessons’ is a serial designed to lessen mental tension through the use of magic to learn. Demystifying textbooks is the serial ‘Paadangal Padavukal’ and ‘ViCTERS Shelf’ is a collation of documentaries produced by students and teachers. The serial ‘Ente Ezhuthukar’ delves into the minds of cultural personalities as they speak about the writer who touched them the most.

Balasooryan provides a forum for talented students to display their capabilities.

‘The Independence’ speaks about the 200-year history of the freedom struggle in India. ViCTERS telecasts can also be seen real time through www.victers.itschool.gov.in, a press note issued here on Wednesday said.