Tribal children from Attappady who are undergoing an intensive 10-month training by the alumni of Sainik School at Kazhakkuttam in Thiruvananthapuram to pass the all-India entrance examinations for admission to Sainik schools and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.— Photo : K. K. Mustafah.

Admission to Sainik School and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas

A large-scale initiative involving a rigorous coaching programme for preparing tribal children for entrance examinations to prestigious schools began here last week.

The ten-month programme targets 100 tribal boys and girls. While the boys would appear for next year’s entrance examination for the Sainik schools, the girls would try their luck with Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Last year, half-a-dozen boys from impoverished tribal families of Attappady secured admission to Sainik School at Kazhakuttam in Thiruvananthapuram by cracking a tough all-India entrance examination and subsequent interview.

This year too, the initiative titled Project Shine is being undertaken by the 1991-batch students of the Sainik School. “Last year, we gave six months’ training to 24 students, and 15 among them were able to pass the entrance examination. However, only six were able to successfully complete the interview. This year, we are initiating the project in a foolproof manner to ensure success to all the 100 children,” Babu Mathew of the alumni association told The Hindu .

“Our association undertook the task last year to coincide with its silver jubilee and it was dedicated to the memory of a batchmate, Shine P. Baby, a lecturer at Rajagiri College, Kalamassery, who passed away in 2006,” said Mr. Mathew.

This time the State government too has come forward to ensure administrative support to the project apart from partially funding it. “One third of the total funds of Rs.19.25 lakh is being awarded by the Scheduled Tribes Department. Our alumni, their family members, and friends will raise the rest — Rs.40 lakh,” he said. Apart from Mr. Mathew and his wife Litty George who offer their services voluntarily, the project has eight full-time facilitators.

The socio-emotional learning (SEL) approach has been adopted for traininög the students. The classes are being held outside the normal school hours, apart from special sessions over weekends. A centralised öötraining centre has been set up at the Attappady Hill Area Development Society.