The police on Tuesday arrested 10 people in connection with two incidents of attacks on police personnel on law and order duty here over the past two days.

The two incidents occurred at Chalad here and Kathirur, near Thalassery. The Kannur Town police arrested eight youths in connection with the attack on the police party at Chalad on October 29 night.

The arrested have been identified as Dharamjith, 21; Nikhil, 25; Rajesh, 28;, Sharon, 25; Amjith, 24; Gokul, 20; Vaishak, 21; and Rashad, 29.

They are all from Chalad. In the case of throwing country-made bomb at a police patrolling vehicle near Kathirur on October 30 night, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have been arrested. They have been identified as Prabesh, 24, and Swaraj, 25.

The incident

Five police personnel, including two officers, were grievously injured when the police team came under attack by a group of anti-social elements within the crowd of people who had gathered to watch a music programme organised in connection with a temple festival at Chalad under the Kannur Town police station limits.

Special team

A special team was constituted to identify the actual culprits involved in the attack.

Though 23 people had been earlier picked up from the spot as an immediate response, they were all released after verification as they were found to be innocent, the police said.

The police team identified five accused from 20-odd strong suspects, the police said adding that the remaining accused were arrested after questioning them.

In the case at Kathirur, BJP worker Prabesh was nabbed within 24 hours, the police said adding that on his disclosure two swords and two iron rods were seized by the police.

Swaraj was arrested from Government Medical College, Kozhikode, after the police put a decoy there following a tip-off that he would visit there.

The Kathirur police said that the two were being interrogated to find out the involvement of others in the bomb attack on the police vehicle.