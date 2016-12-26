₹27 lakh stolen from bank

more-in

In a major bank robbery, ₹27 lakh in cash was found stolen from the Indian Overseas Bank branch at Thukalasserry, near Thiruvalla, on Monday morning.

According to the police, the bank authorities reported the theft of new currencies worth ₹16 lakhs and old currencies worth ₹11 lakh from two lockers at the bank.

Two iron safes were found broken using cutters. CCTV cameras and the computer hard disks were also found stolen, the police said.

However, a third locker at the bank that carried gold and other valuables were found to be intact, the police said.

The police suspect that the heist might have taken place on Saturday night as a youth who was returning from a nearby church after the Christmas service stated told investigation team that he had seen two persons wearing masks near the bank on Saturday night.

The robbers might have entered the bank breaking the iron bars of a window, the police said.

The Thiruvalla police have registered a case. The Superintendent of Police, S. Harishankar, and B. Chandrashekharan Nair, Deputy Superintendent of Police, inspected the site as part of the investigation on Monday.