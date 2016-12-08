‘No’ to plea for CBI probe against Vigilance chief

more-in

The Kerala High Court on Thursday turned down the plea for a Central Bureau Investigation probe into the allegation that Jacob Thomas, Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), had taken up private employment while on leave in breach of the Central service rules.

The petition was filed by Sathyan Naravoor of Kannur. His allegation was that while on a three-month leave from the post of managing director of the Kerala Transport Development Financial Corporation in 2009, Mr. Thomas had worked as a director of the TKM Institute of Management in Kollam with a monthly salary of Rs.1,69,500 violating service rules.

With the CBI filing an affidavit in the case expressing its willingness to conduct a probe into the allegation and Mr. Thomas dashing off a letter to the CBI Director, the issue has kicked up a controversy.

Govt. submission

Meanwhile, the government had submitted before the High Court that the All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1968 allowed an IAS officer to take up assignments outside government service with the prior permission of the government. The State government had later granted him its sanction for taking up private employment and ratified the action of Mr. Thomas. The disciplinary proceedings initiated against Mr. Thomas on this charge were dropped as he had paid back to the institute the salary earned from the employment.

Dismissing the petition for a CBI probe into the issue, the court pointed out that the facts that he was sanctioned leave and that he had held the post of the director and received remuneration called by name honorarium were not in dispute. The purpose of availing of leave was for research, which seemed to have been done by him during the period. There was nothing on record which gave rise to a reasonable suspicion of mala fides into the verification done by the police officer into the allegations. There was no scope for any further investigation, much less by a premier investigation agency like the CBI. Besides, whether it involved corrupt practice or any other offence was not made out in the writ petition. Therefore, the CBI inquiry did not appear to be warranted.