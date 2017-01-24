‘Missing’ CPI(ML) Red Star leader reaches Delhi

more-in

The national general secretary of the Communist Party of India Marxist-Leninist [CPI(ML) Red Star] K.N. Ramachandran who was ‘missing’ since Sunday evening after arriving in Kolkata has reached Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to The Hindu over phone from Delhi, Mr. Ramachandran said that his “abductors” put him in a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express and he reached Delhi at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.” Asked whether the State police was behind his disappearance, as alleged, he said that he will soon issue a statement in this regard.

He arrived at the Kolkata Railway Station at around 5.30 p.m. on Sunday and was supposed to go to a local party workers’ house in South Kolkata. However, he did not reach the place and calls to him went unanswered. Earlier, the party alleged since Mr. Ramachandran was scheduled to lead a delegation to Bhangar in South 24 Parganas to meet party workers currently engaged in an agitation against setting up a power grid, the State police “captured” him.