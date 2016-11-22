‘Forced confession’ leavespolice, CBI in a quandary

more-in

The alleged ‘forced confession’ by a Sangh Parivar worker arrested in connection with the murder of a Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] worker that the murder of Muhammad Fazal at Thalassery in 2006 was actually carried out by a group of RSS workers, including him, is set to land in a quandary the district police as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials who probed the murder and named eight CPI(M) workers, including two local leaders.

The disclosure of RSS worker Subeesh, who was arrested recently in connection with the murder of K. Mohanan on October 10 is likely to catapult into a major political row as the BJP leadership has already alleged that the confession was forced as part of a conspiracy to save the two CPI(M) leaders from the case.

What is more at stake here is the credibility of the local police, which is now accused of being politically partisan, and of the CBI, whose probe is now being challenged by the disclosure. The arrested had also confessed to the involvement of three more murders.

The senior police sources here said that the confession of the arrested during his interrogation on November 17 was viewed as a serious matter despite that fact that the people would be sceptical about it. The Fazal murder was investigated by three agencies. Moreover, the early arrests of the accused, all CPI(M) workers, in the case were made during the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule. The police officers here said that they had found vital information and that the ball was now in the CBI’s court to do further probe on the basis of the latest disclosure.

Police sources said the investigators had evidence to show that Subeesh, who had survived an attack a few months ago, had earlier made the controversial disclosure to a Sangh Parivar leader in the district. After he had been attacked, Subeesh approached a few Sangh Parivar leaders here with a plea for getting a gun for his self defence, the sources said.

To all of them he had narrated whatever he had confessed now, they confided. Though Subeesh had been involved in arranging shelters to the accused in the Mohanan murder, the police had arrested him because of the solid evidence about his disclosure about Fazal murder case and other cases to the Sangh Parivar leader here, the police sources said.

The confession has dragged the CBI also into the controversy as the CPI(M) is likely to utilise it to portray that the CBI has lost credibility. The arrest of Rajan and Chandrashekharan had drawn the criticism from the CPI(M) leadership that the probe into the Fazal murder was to tarnish the party.