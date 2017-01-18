‘B’ is the norm at mimicry

more-in

The Mimicry performance by high school (girls) and higher secondary (boys) on Wednesday failed to live up to expectations.

Disappointment was evident when judges gave B grade to most contestants in both categories. “It’s time they graduated from the done-to-death sounds of cats and dogs to something new,” advised Mohammed Haneefa, a judge.

But there were streaks of talent and variety in both categories. Demonetisation had a few takers. In higher secondary (boys), M.S. Adarsh from TKDM GHSS, Uliyakovil, Kollam, won the crowds and the first prize by sheer talent and variety. He stood out by applying his DJ (disc jockey) theme to musical sounds and imitating voices of celebrities.

In high school (girls), Binsha M. from DHO HSS, Pookkarathara,

Malappuram, took home the laurel for the second year in a row. Daughter of mimicry artiste Kalabhavan Ashraf, Binsha entertained the audience by producing sounds of fireworks at the Puttingal temple which claimed many lives last year, carpenter’s workshop, rusted pulley, audio cassette playing in low voltage, duff muttu, and so on. C.V. Athira from GGHSS, Koyilandy, and Shifana Mariyam from GMGHSS, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram, shared the second prize.