Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Surender not allowed to meet relatives of the former jawan

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government for the suicide committed by former Army jawan Ram Kishan Grewal allegedly over the OROP issue.

Grewal had come to the national capital to protest against the government's alleged backtracking on the implementation of the OROP scheme.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Delhi Cantonment ''Commando'' Surender were detained by the Delhi Police at the RML hospital where they had gone to talk to the family of Grewal.

Grewal’s family members were detained by the police after they refused to take the body home and threatened a stir at the hospital.

Soon after the incident, Mr. Kejriwal took to Twitter and posted, “Manish Sisodia detained? He had gone to meet family of deceased Ram Kishan ji. He is elected Dy CM. Whats wrong wid u Modiji? So insecure? (sic).”

Mr. Kejriwal is expected to attend the funeral of the ex-serviceman.

Kejriwal goes on the offensive



In an ‘appeal’ to the centre, Mr. Kejriwal said that it’s very sad that Grewal had to give his life demanding the implementation of OROP. He claimed Mr. Modi was ‘lying’ to the entire country on the implementaiton of the OROP scheme.

He said the disability pension given to soldiers was cut down and their ranks were also been downgraded recently. He also demanded that the pension be increased and that soldiers immediately brought back to the same ranks from which they were downgraded.

Mr. Kejriwal demanded Rs. 1 crore compensation each for the families of soldiers who were killed in the Uri attack.

Mr. Kejriwal said the government should stop trying to derive political gains from the recent surgical strikes. The Centre had put up hoardings ‘asking for votes’ citing the surgical strikes, misusing soldiers for political gains, he said.