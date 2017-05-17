National

Kejriwal meets Mamata to discuss Presidential poll

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Trinamool president had earlier met Sonia

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday evening to discuss the idea of a united Opposition fielding a common candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections.

Mr. Kejriwal arrived at the South Avenue residence of Ms. Banerjee’s nephew, party MP Abhishek Banerjee, at 6.30 p.m., and spent about 40 minutes. Ms. Banerjee told journalists that they discussed politics, but was unwilling to elaborate.

The meeting comes a day after Ms. Banerjee met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on the same mission. Ms. Banerjee also called on President Pranab Mukherjee late on Tuesday night. It is learnt that she is likely to accompany him back to Kolkata on Thursday as the President heads to West Bengal on a two-day visit.

All comes in the wake of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar proposing that Mr. Mukherjee should be the President again. However, political sources say he will not contest unless he emerges as the consensus national nominee.

Post a Comment
More In National
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2017 5:58:31 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kejriwal-meets-mamata-to-discuss-presidential-poll/article18475192.ece

© The Hindu