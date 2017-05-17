Kejriwal meets Mamata to discuss Presidential poll

more-in

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday evening to discuss the idea of a united Opposition fielding a common candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections.

Mr. Kejriwal arrived at the South Avenue residence of Ms. Banerjee’s nephew, party MP Abhishek Banerjee, at 6.30 p.m., and spent about 40 minutes. Ms. Banerjee told journalists that they discussed politics, but was unwilling to elaborate.

The meeting comes a day after Ms. Banerjee met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on the same mission. Ms. Banerjee also called on President Pranab Mukherjee late on Tuesday night. It is learnt that she is likely to accompany him back to Kolkata on Thursday as the President heads to West Bengal on a two-day visit.

All comes in the wake of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar proposing that Mr. Mukherjee should be the President again. However, political sources say he will not contest unless he emerges as the consensus national nominee.