India’s much-awaited address at the United Nations General Assembly is scheduled later on Monday, with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj expected to focus on the recent terror attack at Uri in Kashmir, up the ante against Pakistan and seek global support to dub it a “terror state”.

Ms Swaraj is expected to take matters forward from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first public speech after the September 18 Uri attack at Kozhikode in Kerala on Saturday, where he denounced Pakistan for supporting and exporting terror, besides warning that the neighbouring country will be isolated as a “terror state”.

“Rulers of Pakistan, listen. The sacrifices of our 18 soldiers won’t go in vain. India has been successful in isolating you. We will force you to be left alone in the world. That day is not far when people of Pakistan will take to streets to fight against the rulers and fight terrorism,” Mr Modi had said.

Ms Swaraj is also expected to give a befitting reply to an earlier address at the UNGA by Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Under the UNGA’s right to reply, after Mr. Sharif’s address, the Indian diplomatic mission at the UN was also point-blank and called the neighbouring country the “Ivy League of terror”.

In the three-minute rebuttal, Indian diplomat Eenam Gambhir raised the possibility of Pakistan being guilty of war crimes for sponsoring terrorism as an instrument of state policy and ridiculed the country as the centre for terrorism education.