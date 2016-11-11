The apex court Bench had converted the Facebook post of the former judge into a review petition

All eyes are on the Supreme Court as former apex court judge Markandey Katju is expected to appear in person before a Bench on November 11 to “debate” his Facebook comments that the court’s verdict to spare the life of a condemned man in the sensational Soumya rape case suffered from “fundamental flaws.”

“Tomorrow, I’ll be appearing in the Supreme Court at 2 p.m. before the bench presided over by Justice (Ranjan) Gogoi on their request in the Soumya case,” Justice Katju tweeted on Thursday.

In an unprecedented order on October 17, a Bench led by Justice Gogoi put the review petitions of Soumya’s mother and the State of Kerala on hold till it cleared the air with Justice Katju.

The Supreme Court Bench had converted the Facebook post of the former judge into a review petition and took suo motu judicial notice of his remarks that judges on the Bench had “grievously erred in law by not holding the convict Govindachami guilty of murder.”

Justice Katju’s blog, reproduced in the court order, said the September 15 judgment of the apex court is “regrettable” and needed to be reviewed in open court.

“We issue notice to Justice Markandey Katju, former judge of this court, and request him to appear in court in person and participate in the proceedings on November 11 at 2 p.m. as to whether the judgment and order dated September 15, 2016 passed by this Bench suffers from any fundamental flaw so as to require exercise of the review jurisdiction,” Justice Gogoi dictated in open court.

The Bench said Justice Katju’s views expressed in the Facebook blog — Satyam Bruyat — deserved the “respect and consideration” and a debate was in order.

Justice Katju’s appearance is rather unconventional as Article 124 (7) of the Constitution specifically mandates that no person who was a judge of the Supreme Court “shall plead or act” in any court or before any authority within the territory of India.