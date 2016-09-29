Bihar continued to be in the news on Wednesday — as usual for the wrong reasons — when former Supreme Court judge Markanday Katju remarked that he was the ‘Shakuni Mama’ (the crafty uncle of the Kauravas in Mahabharata) of the Biharis.

The remark led to complaints being filed against him in Bihar.

It all began with a comment Mr. Katju made on social media on Sunday, saying “if Pakistan wants Kashmir they also have to take Bihar as a package deal.” Even though he later said that he had made the remark in a lighter vein, he drew sharp criticism from the people of Bihar, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who sought to know whether the retired judge had become the “mai-baap” (guardian) of Bihar.

Mr. Katju retorted by putting up a post on Wednesday: “Nitish Kumar says that I regard myself as the ‘mai baap’ of Bihar. No Nitishji, I am not the ‘mai baap’ of Biharis but their Shakuni Mama”. An hour later, he put up another post: “I suggest Biharis should take their complaint against me to the U.N. When ‘cheer haran’ [disrobing] of Draupadi was being done, she appealed to Lord Krishna to save her honour.”

Infuriated by the comments, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar filed a case against Mr. Katju at a Patna police station under Section 124-A (sedition). “We don’t need to move the U.N. The available Indian laws are sufficient to tame the man going out of control. He must be ready to go to Patna’s Beur jail very soon,” said Mr. Kumar.

Patna High Court lawyer Arvind Kumar too filed a petition in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Om Prakash against Mr. Katju and sought registration of a case under Sections 124 (A) (sedition), 500 (punishment for defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) and 505 (statements conducting to public mischief) of IPC.