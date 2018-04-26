Kathua case accused move SC

more-in

Two prime accused in the Kathua gang-rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court opposing the plea of the victim’s father seeking transfer of trial outside the State, preferably to Chandigarh.

Sanji Ram and Vishal Jangotra have also sought transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation besides seeking to be impleaded as parties in the petition filed by the father of the victim.

The two have claimed innocence, and said they were compelled to file the interlocutory application for impleadment because they were “falsely implicated and arrayed as accused persons in the case”.

“It is humbly stated that the applicants are necessary and proper parties as their rights and interest are bound to be affected by the outcome of the writ petition,” they said.