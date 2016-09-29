‘This was a quarrel between students, which escalated because other people got involved’

Some Kashmiri students at a Ganga Institute of Technology and Management in neighbouring Jhajjar district were brutally beaten up allegedly by fellow students and security guards and bus drivers of the institute following a minor altercation late on Tuesday night.

Nasir Hassan Wani, injured in the eye, told The Hindu that one of his friends Kaleemullah jokingly sprinkled water over Kasim, a fellow student from Bihar, and it escalated into a major scuffle.

“Kasim starting abusing Kaleemullah to which he objected. He then called him a terrorist from Kashmir. At this a scuffle broke out between the two. Some of Kasim’s friends also joined in. We were trying to intervene, but soon the security guards and bus drivers also jumped in and rained blows on us. Two of us sustained injuries in the eye and the third got a cut on the face,” said Wani.

Kaleemullah said that without listening to their version, the hostel warden Pawan also beat them up.

The Kashmiri students then went on a hunger strike in the morning seeking action against the guilty students and the police were also informed about the incident.

“We, however, did not insist on registering a formal complaint with the police after the director assured us of action in the matter. It is not the first instance though when Kashmiri students have been beaten up. In a similar incident, some students from Kashmir were beaten up by fellow students last year,” claimed Wani. At present, there are 70 Kashmiri students studying in the institute.

Director, Ganga Institute of Technology and Management, Dr. Aman Aggarwal said: “This was an internal argument between some students, which escalated because other people got involved as well. We have rusticated them from the hostel and fined all the four students from Bihar involved in the fight. We have paid all the medical expenses for one of the students who received sutures in the eye.”