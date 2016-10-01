Muzaffar Ahmad Pandith, injured during clashes in second week of September, succumbed at a hospital on Saturday morning, a police official said

A youth, who was injured during clashes between protestors and security forces last month, on Saturday succumbed at a hospital, taking the death toll in the ongoing unrest in Kashmir Valley to 83.

Muzaffar Ahmad Pandith was injured when he was hit by pellets during clashes between protesters and security forces at Chek-e-Kawoosa in Narbal area of Budgam district in second week of September, a police official said.

The youth was discharged from SMHS hospital after few days of treatment but was admitted to SKIMS hospital at Bemina some days ago due to severe infection.

Pandith was referred to SKIMS Hospital at Soura hospital where he died on Saturday morning, the official added.

With this, the death toll in the ongoing unrest in Kashmir, which broke out a day after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8, has risen to 83.

Meanwhile, curfew was on Saturday lifted from Srinagar as the situation improved in the city, but life remained suspended in the Valley due to the separatist-sponsored strike for the 85th consecutive day.

Curfew has been lifted from the areas of Srinagar where the curbs were in force on Friday and there is no curfew anywhere in Kashmir today, a police official said.