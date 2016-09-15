TOPICS

India

Jammu and Kashmir

Normal life remained disrupted in Kashmir Valley for the 69th day.

Normal life remained disrupted in Kashmir Valley for the 69th day on Thursday due to the separatist sponsored strike and restrictions imposed by authorities for maintaining law and order.

Restrictions have been imposed on movement and assembly of people in all parts of the Valley, except the Civil Lines area of Srinagar city, a police official said.

He said the situation across the Valley was peaceful so far.

Security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable places in the Valley even as aerial surveillance using drones and helicopters continued, the official said.

The Valley has witnessed protests and shutdown since July 9, following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani.

