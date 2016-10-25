The Mysuru Zilla Panchayat has resolved to appeal to the State government to include ZP members in the task force committees headed by MLAs to utilise funds allocated to alleviate drinking water crisis.

At the general body meeting on Monday, members cutting across party lines expressed their anguish over not being included in the task force committees. They felt it was proper to include them as each of the ZP member represented over 40,000 rural population.

The members argued that they were the ones who were nearer to the people and people would question them whenever they faced problems. Many members alleged that they were not even taken into confidence by the task force committee while taking decisions on works to be taken up to tackle drinking water problem.

ZP president Nayeema Sultana instructed the Chief Executive Officer Shivashankar to pass a resolution and send a copy to the government with a request to include ZP members in the committees.

