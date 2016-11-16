Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat member Arunkumar Patil came with damaged red gram crop to the general body meeting in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.— PHOTO: ARUN KULKARNI

Members of the Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat have urged the Agriculture Department to conduct a joint survey with a team of scientists and agriculture experts and take steps to prevent damage to red gram crop due to deficient rainfall across the district.

Arunkumar Patil, Mashal Zilla Panchayat member, who carried damaged red gram crop to the zilla panchayat general body meeting here on Tuesday, urged the Agriculture Department to collect samples of the damaged crop and send it for test. Mr. Patil said that though the crop had grown to a height of 5 ft, it bore very less pods.

Mohammad Jilani Mokashi, Joint Director of Agriculture Department, said that the lack of moisture content in the soil had resulted in standing crops withering. There was a shortage of rainfall (65 per cent in October and 91 per cent in the first week of November), and the department has suggested farmers to take remedial and precautionary measures to protect the crops, he added.

To a question, Mr. Mokashi said that the joint survey to access crop damage due to floods was conducted in 90,248 hectares of land, and the loss was more than 30 per cent. Owners of these land were eligible to get compensation according to NDRF norms, he added.

Mr. Mokashi refuted the charge made by BJP members that the joint survey by the Agriculture, Revenue and Statistics departments to study the loss suffered by farmers due to floods in the district was not conducted properly and that the officials had arrived at figures by taking into account fields surrounding canals and irrigation projects.

Agriculture crops in 89,616 hectares were lost and horticulture crops in 632 hectares of land were damaged. Chincholli topped the list with crops in more than 25,029 hectares lost to floods followed by Sedam 19,962 hectares, Chittapur 16,346 hectares, Kalaburagi 11,969 hectares, Aland 8,684 hectares, Afzalpur 3,866 hectares and Jewargi taluk 3,760 hectares.

A majority of zilla panchayat members, including Harshanand Guttedar, Sanjeevan Yakapur, Shantappa Kudalagi asked zilla panchayat president Suvarna H. Malaji to write to the State government urging it to waive crop loans taken by farmers.

Zilla panchayat chief executive officer Annirudh Sravan and zilla panchayat vice-president Shoba Sirasagi were present.