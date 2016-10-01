An Assistant Executive Engineer serving with the Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat has been allegedly trapped red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) police while accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from a contractor on Saturday.

The ACB police have given the name of the arrested engineer as Jayapakash who had been deputed to the Zilla Panchayat from the Department of Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation. Sunil, a class two contractor, had submitted a bill to the Zilla Panchayat claiming Rs 4.82 lakh for the construction of an anganawadi building in Ripponpet village.

Police said Jayaprakash had demanded Rs. 10,000 from the contractor as bribe for clearing the bill and to provide a no-objection certificate for the work. The contractor had lodged a complaint with the ACB in this connection. Based on the complaint, a trap was laid. Jayaprakash was nabbed while he was accepting the bribe from the contractor at an open field near Vinobha Nagar locality. A case has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the arrested person.