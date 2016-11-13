Taking stock:J. Premakumari, president, Mandya Zilla Panchayat, and others atGovernment Lower Primary School at Hemavati Layout in K.R. Pet town, Mandya district,on Saturday. The school was established in 1999 and still lacks classrooms.

Students of Government Lower Primary School, Hemavati Layout, are being forced to attend classes under trees

J. Premakumari, president, Mandya Zilla Panchayat (ZP), was shocked on Saturday when she saw the pathetic conditions of the facilities at Government Lower Primary School at Hemavati Layout, in her home taluk K.R. Pet town of the district.

The school, established in 1999, still lacks classrooms. Students are forced to attend classes under trees near the playground. The strength of the school is 81. Of them, over 40 are girls. Some of the students are physically challenged. The school does not have toilets, drinking water and other facilities.

The Hindu had highlighted the issue in a report ‘Children make do with lessons in open fields’, on June 8, 2016.

School visit

Ms. Premakumari, accompanied by some officials and members of local bodies, visited the school that has been running under trees at the Ganapathi Park since 1999.

While teachers submitted a memorandum demanding the setting up of adequate infrastructure facilities, parents pleaded the ZP chief for the same.

Ms. Premakumari assured both the staff and parents of providing classrooms and other facilities. At present, the school has only one room that is used to store documents and other materials.

Opposition

Meanwhile, some residents requested Ms. Premakumari to ensure that educational activities at the park were stopped as the classes were proving to be a disturbance to those who visited the park for walks.