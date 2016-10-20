The Rangayana will organise a Yuva Rangotsava, a nine-day youth theatre festival, on their premises here from Friday.

A release by Rangayana director Prakash Garud said that the festival will be dedicated to the memory of eminent theatre personality B.V. Karanth. Theatre troupes from various colleges will stage plays every day at 7 p.m. A total of 150 students from colleges in Dharwad, Hubballi and Kalghatgi will stage nine plays.

It will be inaugurated by K. Durgadas at 7 p.m. on Friday. Senior artiste Rajanna Jevargi and D.S. Chougule will be present. ‘Bagla tegerappo bagla’ written by G.S. Raghavendra and directed by Sunanda Nimbangudar will be staged by students of SJMV Women’s College.

‘Nammappa andre nangishta’ directed by Vitthal Pareet will be staged by studentsof Goodnews College, Kalghatgi, on October 22. ‘Samsaradalli sanidapa’ directed by Malashri H. J. and Geeta Banushi will be staged by students of K.S. Jigalur Women’s College of Dharwad on October 23. ‘Jategiruvanu chandhira’ written by Jayant Kaikini and directed by Kitti Gaonkar and Nagaraj Patil will be staged by students of Basavaraddi College on October 24.

Marathi play ‘Bhappare Kotwal’ translated by Shashidar Narendra and directed by Vijay Doddmani will be staged by students of Chinmay College on October 25. ‘Dindi’ written by Chandrakanth Kusnur and directed by Santosh Halemani and Pavan Deshpande will be staged by students of KE Boards College on October 26.

‘King Lear’ translated by Vaidehi and directed by Arunkumar and Gangamma will be staged by students of Government College Dharwad on October 27.

‘Soole Sanyasi’ directed by Umesh Patil and Somu Karignur will be staged by students of Karnatak Arts College on October 28. ‘Tamasha’ translated by D.S. Chougule will be staged by Rangayana artistes on the concluding day, Mr. Garud added.