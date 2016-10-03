PWD Minister Mahadevappa to inaugurate the festivities; Benny Dayal is the main star on Day 1

More than 15,000 youngsters will jive to the rhythm of the latest in the world of Indipop, Bollywood and Sandalwood music with the launch of Yuva Dasara at Maharaja’s College grounds on Monday.

With the last minute fine-tuning of lights and the sound monitor, which will belt out nearly 20,000 watts of music, done, the organisers are confident that the event will be a smash hit.

Public Works Minister H.C. Mahadevappa and others will set the ball rolling by inaugurating Yuva Dasara at 5.30 p.m. This will be followed by cultural programmes by student groups that emerged winners at the Yuva Sambrahma, and then a concert by Benny Dayal.

LED screens

Six giant LED screens will be in place, and security has been ramped up with the installation of 40 CCTV cameras.

When asked about how heavyweight artistes oftencharge a big fee but turn up late for a 45-minute performance or so, the authorities said they would ensure that doesn’t happen this time. Superintendent of Police Ravi D. Channannavar said they would ensure the main performances start and end at thescheduled time.

The other performances lined up for Yuva Dasara include performances by Raghu Dixit on October 4, Shalmali Kholgade on October 5, Tippu on October 6, Javed Ali on October 7, and Coke Studio on October 8. On October 9, there will be a concert featuring Sandalwood artistes.

Mr. Channannavar said the artistes have been selected carefully, keeping in mind that this was also an opportunity to promote budding talents, and no one is being paid more than Rs.10 lakh. The Raghu Dixit concert is entirely sponsored by TVS Motors, he added.

Apart from the main artistes, there will also be performances by 36 teams from various colleges and educational institutions and by 15 talented locals. In fact, these performances will kick off the festivities every day.

