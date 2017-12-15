Youth wings activate their student outfits ahead of polls

more-in

The youth wings of major political parties are getting ready for elections this April-May, by making their way into colleges to conduct voter registration drives, debates and discussions. All of them are eyeing first-time voters and trying to, sometimes obliquely, persuade them to vote for their parties.

Harsha Narayan, State joint secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP’s student organisation, said they have started voter registration drives through their college committee teams. He said they would also use social media to reach out to students.

“We will not ask them to favour one particular party. Instead, we will do a third party campaign merely asking them to vote,” he said. Mr. Narayan said that they also plan to conduct a youth parliament to discuss the role of youth in the electoral process.

Manjunath H.S., State president, National Students’ Union of India, affiliated to the Congress, said they are planning to reach out to 650 colleges. “We have decided to conduct street plays in colleges and public spaces highlighting the failure of the Centre on issues such as demonetisation. We will also highlight the State government initiatives such as Indira Canteens and Ksheera Bhagya. We have also made videos to screen in these colleges,” he said. NSUI has also decided to conduct a cycle rally in January and is awaiting approval of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. Like the ABVP, they will conduct voter enlistment drives and ensure their voter IDs are delivered at their home address.

The Janata Dal (Secular) youth wing is focusing on rural areas, but is keen to keep alive the urban outreach as well. H.M. Ramesh Gowda, BBMP youth wing president, said: “We will use social media to speak to people at the grassroots level and highlight problems in rural areas such as farmer suicides, lack of adequate employment, and poor quality of higher education.”

Gururaj Desai, State secretary of Students’ Federation of India, affiliated to CPI(M), said they would approach first-time voters and ask them to choose a candidate who will carry out development works in their Assembly constituencies.

Students’ issues

Interestingly, the youth wings are also aggressively taking up issues pertaining to the student fraternity. NSUI surprised its party members by accusing Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi’s office of being party to a multi-crore marks card scam.

ABVP has taken on problems faced by students after the Karnataka State Open University was de-recognised by UGC; issues faced by VTU students after results were delayed for the December 2016 exam, and hurdles in the delay in appointment of Vice-Chancellors in several key universities.

A final year M.A. student of Bangalore University said: “These student wings have also actively taken on universities or officials over issues that affect the students. However, issues that were earlier raised through protests or dharnas are now also being showcased on various social media platforms and the organisations want to take ownership of the campaigns and claim mileage for it.”