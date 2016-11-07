the Love of folk:Students practising folk dance at Janapada Loka on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, near Ramanagaram, on Sunday.— PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Scholars and eminent personalities from different parts of the State have called upon youngsters to preserve folklore for future generations.

They were speaking during the inauguration of classes of the one-year diploma certificate course in folklore at Janapada Loka of the Karnataka Janapada Parishath (KJP) on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, near Ramanagaram town, on Sunday.

Indira Balakrishna, managing trustee, KJP, after inaugurating the course, stressed the need for rejuvenating, preserving and promoting the rich folk culture of the State. Hi.Shi. Ramachandre Gowda, folk scholar, urged students and the public to strive for the revival and preservation of folk traditions.

The course will provide a platform to study folklore and performing arts in the State, said Kuruva Basavaraju, administrative officer at Janapada Loka.

KJP has been focusing on folk studies and research during the course, theatre personality Bhairanahalli Shivaram said.

Rangareddy Kodirampura, Su.Ta. Ramegowda and some other scholars spoke on the occasion and suggested that students study the folk forms of the State.

The course has caught the attention of folk enthusiasts from Kolar, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Ramanagaram, Tumakuru and some other districts. Folk dance, songs, folk music and folk arts will be taught, Mr. Basavaraju told The Hindu.

Details of syllabus and admission are available at Janapada Loka, Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, Ramanagaram town. For details, call 080-29782000.

